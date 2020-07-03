19 killed, 10 injured as train hits coaster

At least 19 people were killed while ten others sustained critical injuries when a train hit a coaster at an unmanned level crossing near Farooqabad, some 14 km away from here on Friday

According to police, a coaster carrying Sikh yatrees was crossing unmanned level crossing at Jatri road when a moving train hit the vehicle.

As a result of which, 19 passengers died on the spot while ten others suffered critical wounds. The victims were shifted to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura.

DC Muhammad Asghar Joyia and DPO Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin visited the site of accident and supervised the rescue work.