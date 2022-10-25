19 killed, 1,169 injured in 1,107 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 19 people were killed while 1,169 others sustained injuries in 1,107 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 19 people were killed while 1,169 others sustained injuries in 1,107 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 637 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 532 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 569 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 120 pedestrians, and 499 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 292 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 308 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 Gujranwala in with 70 victims and at third Multan with 76 accidents and 86 victims.

As many as, 987 motorcycles, 71 rickshaws, 118 cars, 26 vans, 12 buses, 29 trucks and 102 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.