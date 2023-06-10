19 killed due to heavy rain, storm 64 other injured in KP: Rescue 1122

Due to heavy wind, rain and storm, the number of victims has increased till 19 with more than 64 others injured including women and children, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad informed journalists here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Due to heavy wind, rain and storm, the number of victims has increased till 19 with more than 64 others injured including women and children, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad informed journalists here on Saturday.

Issuing much-updated details, Director General Rescue 1122, disclosed that the number of deaths due to heavy rain, strong wind and storm in Lakki Marwat, Karak and Bannu was reported with 12 people killed in Bannu, three in Lakki Marwat and four in Karak, Director General Rescue 1122 said.

He said, more than 64 people were injured due to wind and storm and most of the accidents occurred due to collapsed roofs and walls.

The number of injured has increased to more than 64, Director General Rescue 1122 said. There were unconfirmed reports that more than 85 were injured.

He said the victims including children and women with relief operations of Rescue 1122 are ongoing in Karak, Bannu and Lakki Marwat. Roofs and walls of houses collapsed in various incidents, he added.

He said, earlier, two children and a woman of the same family died in Lakki Marwat and more than 60 others were injured.

The official of Rescue 1122 said that all stations of Rescue 1122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are on alert.

Dr Khateer Ahmed directed the official to keep a vigilant eye on any untoward incident. He said relief activities continued as due to heavy rain, roof collapses occurred at many places in Lakki Marwat, Karak and Bannu.

He disclosed that Rescue 1122's search and rescue operations are ongoing as all the injured are being shifted to the hospital after providing medical aid on the spot.