19 kiln owners booked for holding conventional production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Environment department got registered as many as 19 kiln owners for producing bricks through conventional old system instead shifting them on prescribed zigzag technology during crackdown started Tuesday morning.

According to official statement issued here, cases were registered on report of Deputy Director Zafar Iqbal with different police stations across the district.

Eight cases were registered with Shujabad city police station, three Shujabad Sadar and two were filed at Rajaram police station. Five other cases of similar nature registered with Jalalpur police station and one with Thana Alapa Multan here, it was said.

Moreover, process of shifting brick kilns on zigzag technology got momentum with each passing day, it was said.

"Until now, 80 kilns were moved on to the said technology while 30 others being shifted on it sharply " concluded the note.

Meanwhile, exactly 69 cases pertaining to revenue dispute were resolved in a month, said another statement issued from Commissioner Office.

Registry branch and land record centres were tasked to hold service delivery on merit basis.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood directed DCs among all revenue officers from across the division to conduct Revenue Court regularly at their concern territories.