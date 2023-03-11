UrduPoint.com

19 Kite Seller, Kite Flyers Arrested During Ongoing Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 06:43 PM

19 kite seller, kite flyers arrested during ongoing crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The police have arrested 19 kite sellers and kite flyers and confiscated hundred of kites and strings from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, during the course of action, City Police Station held four kite flyers namely Arslan, Subhan, Abdullah, and Abdul Wahab and recovered 22 kites from their possession.

Similarly, Ganjmandi Police arrested kite flyer, Khash, and recovered four kites and strings from his custody.

While Pirwadhi pPolice recovered 25 kites from two kite flyers, Usman and Umair. Waris Khan Police recovered 22 kites and two strings from four kite flyers, Abdullah, Rafiq, Faizan, and Bilal.

New Town Police recovered 60 kites from Hasan and Zain, and Sadiqabad Police recovered 14 kites and three strings from Arbaz.

Naseerabad Police recovered 35 kites and strings from Saham and Abdul Faheem. RA Bazar Police recovered 20 kites and strings from Arsalan. Taxila police recovered 15 kites and strings from Atif. Gujjar Khan Police recovered 35 kites and strings from Soban.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that the ongoing crackdown will be accelerated against those involved in dangerous sports like kite flying and kite selling.

