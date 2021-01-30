19 kite sellers, flyers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The police in their crackdown against kite sellers and flyers arrested 19 people and seized 415 kites along with 14 string rolls.

According to a spokesman, Waris Khan police detained Baz Jan Zeb and Shehbaz with 55 kites and two string rolls.

The Naseerabad Police held Muhammad Ghaazal, Muhammad Arshad, Nayyar Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed and recovered 180 kites and 8 string rolls.

The Banni police apprehended Khawar Masih with 30 kites while Zeeshan Younis and Shehzad younis were booked by Race Course PS for carrying 150 kites and two string rolls.

The spokesman said raids would continue to ensure implementation of the ban on kite flying.