19 Law Violators Held
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) District police on Friday arrested 19 criminals across the district.
According to a spokesperson,police conducted a crackdown against law violators and rule breakers and arrested 19 criminals namely as Aslam,Suleman,Zaheer,Shamus,Touqeer,Taimoor,Umer,Afzal,Afzaal,Gul Shah,Khaleel,Atiq and others besides recovering of 1.
5 kg of hashish,266 grams of opium,1 kg of ice,56 liters of liquor,12 liters of wine,two pistols,three guns,two kalashankove and 66 bullets from their possessions.
Further investigation was underway.
