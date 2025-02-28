Open Menu

19 Law Violators Held

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) District police on Friday arrested 19 criminals across the district.

According to a spokesperson,police conducted a crackdown against law violators and rule breakers and arrested 19 criminals namely as Aslam,Suleman,Zaheer,Shamus,Touqeer,Taimoor,Umer,Afzal,Afzaal,Gul Shah,Khaleel,Atiq and others besides recovering of 1.

5 kg of hashish,266 grams of opium,1 kg of ice,56 liters of liquor,12 liters of wine,two pistols,three guns,two kalashankove and 66 bullets from their possessions.

Further investigation was underway.

