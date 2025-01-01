Open Menu

19 Law Violators Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 09:30 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Police on Wednesday arrested 19 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

The raiding teams of different police stations arrested outlaws who were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed, Nouman, Khaleel, Sana ullah, Waheedullah, Rehmatullah Khan, Turaab khan and others.

The police recovered 3.6-kg hashish,2.3-kg heroin,145-litre liquor, 09 pistols, four guns, 139 bullets,438 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

