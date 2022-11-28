19 lawbreakers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 19 drug peddlers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders (POs), gamblers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over three kg charras, five liters liquor, four 30-bore pistols, ammunition, cash Rs 49,500 stake money, a carry van, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and rounded up six gamblers namely Mukhtar, Asad, Javed, Akram, Ziauddin, and Abdul Qadir, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

The police also recovered cash Rs 49,500 stake money, four mobile phones, a carry van and other items from their possession.

In other raids, the police arrested three drug peddlers, and a bootlegger namely Raheel with 1690 grams charras, Mehmood Wali with 530 grams charras, Anthony for having five liters liquor and a female drug pusher for possessing 800 grams charras.

The spokesman informed that Rattaamral, Dhamial, Chontra, Patriata, and Gungmandi police held five namely Ali Raza, Usman, Mir Wali, Nabeel, and Ishtiaq for having four 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

He said that Saddar Wah and Cantt police held three POs identified as Mohsin wanted in double murder case, Tamoor and Waqar, wanted in a kidnapping case and Shahid was nabbed in a case registered in Race Course Police Station.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers.