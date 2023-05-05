1.9 m non-duty paid cigarettes seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of chief commissioner Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Sargodha Amjed Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Ali Salih Hayat Kalyar on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown against non-duty paid stokers, makers and sellers of cigarettes across the District.

FBR sources said here that the teams led by Inspector Wasim Jasra and Aftab Awan raided at various shops, godowns and seized 1.9 million non-duty paid cigarettes worth in Rs. 7 million.

Further investigation was under way,sources informed.