19 Mable factories sealed over pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

On the instructions of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud the district administration on Friday sealed 19 more marble factories on Warsak road here over air pollution and contamination of canal water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud the district administration on Friday sealed 19 more marble factories on Warsak road here over air pollution and contamination of canal water.

Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim along with Environment Department, WAPDA and local police inspected the marble factories on Warsak Road.

The team learnt that due to the lack of filtration plant in these marble factories, the polluted water was entering the canals through the drains and contaminating and blocking water courses.

It was also affecting harvesting and agricultural production besides causing air pollution.

The owners of these factories had been given repeated notices to install filtration plants following the code of conduct of the environment department but to no use.

The district administration sealed 19 marble factories and started legal action against owners of the factories.

Warning notices also issued to other marble factories to strictly adhere to code of conduct.