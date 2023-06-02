19-member AJK ruling parliamentary group reposes full confidence in leadership of PM Anwaar

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) : June 02 (APP) ::A meeting of AJK ruling parliamentary party's members of the like-minded group was held in the State Metropolis on Friday with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in chair.

The group, comprising 19 members, reposed full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

The participants of the meeting were unanimous on the issue of the expansion of the cabinet and the increasing number of ministers.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq said that good governance was the hallmark of our government. He said that timely completion of the ongoing development projects and resolving the problems being faced by the ordinary citizens at their doorsteps were his government's top priorities.

He said that the production sector would be given top priority in the upcoming budget. He said that the bureaucracy has also been asked to propose innovative ideas to make the next budget people-friendly. He said that the people have attached high hopes with the government.

"All possible efforts will be made to meet the people's expectations", he said."The government is keen to improve education and health sectors", the PM said, adding that concrete steps would be taken to ensure quality education in schools, colleges and universities.

"Funds will be allocated to ensure quality treatment facilities to people in all state-owned health care facilities at district and Tehsil level", he said.He said that the members of the assembly should also put forth their suggestions and mark the areas where they consider it necessary to allocate resources for public welfare.

The meeting was attended by Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Sardar Mir Akbar, Zafar Malik, Asim Sharif Butt, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Ch. Yasir Sultan, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Akhlaq, Javed Butt, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Pir Mazhar Saeed, Akmal Sargala, Azhar Sadiq, Taqdees Geelani, Sabiha Sadiq and Imtiaz Naseem.

Lawmaker Diwan Ali Chaghtai could not attend the meeting because of his mother's illness.