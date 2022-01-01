UrduPoint.com

19 MEPCO Employees Get Promotion

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 04:27 PM

19 MEPCO employees get promotion

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority has promoted 19 Linemen-I as Line fourmen-II after approval from the promotion board

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority has promoted 19 Linemen-I as Line fourmen-II after approval from the promotion board.

According to MEPCO sources, the services of promoted employees were handed over to Superintending Engineers (SEs) of operation circles at vacant posts.

The promoted employees included Mohsin Zahoor, Shakil Ahmad, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Akhtar and others.

