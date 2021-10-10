UrduPoint.com

19 Milk Sellers Arrested For Adulteration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

19 milk sellers arrested for adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar on Sunday arrested 19 milk sellers for selling adulterated milk from Dalazak Road and Charsadda Road and discarded 150 litres of adulterated milk.

Joint teams of district administration and Livestock Department carried out checking of milk shops on Dalazak Road and Charsadda Road and conducted the laboratory tests of the milk on sale, which proved mixing sufficient water in it, said a news release issued here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood had directed all administrative officers of the district to check the quality of the milk of milk shops in their respective areas of jurisdiction to take stern legal action against the adulterators.

