19 miners gunned down in Balochistan' s Dukki area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) At least 19 miners were killed on the spot while the other eight were wounded when some unidentified armed men attacked coal mines in the Dukki area of Balochistan in the wee hours of Friday.

According to District Chairman Dukki Haji Khair Ullah Nasir, the attackers also used hand grenades and rocket launchers in the attack, due to which 18 miners were killed and several others were wounded. private news channels

reported.

He said, "The attackers also set ablaze ten engines and other mining machinery before fleeing the scene.

"

Police, FC, and rescue teams rushed to the scene after the incident.

Police sources said, "The death toll may rise further as several injured were in critical condition."

They said, "Eight injured people have been shifted to hospital so far."

Heavy contingents of police and FC have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.