19 Miners Gunned Down In Balochistan' S Dukki Area
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 08:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) At least 19 miners were killed on the spot while the other eight were wounded when some unidentified armed men attacked coal mines in the Dukki area of Balochistan in the wee hours of Friday.
According to District Chairman Dukki Haji Khair Ullah Nasir, the attackers also used hand grenades and rocket launchers in the attack, due to which 18 miners were killed and several others were wounded. private news channels
reported.
He said, "The attackers also set ablaze ten engines and other mining machinery before fleeing the scene.
"
Police, FC, and rescue teams rushed to the scene after the incident.
Police sources said, "The death toll may rise further as several injured were in critical condition."
They said, "Eight injured people have been shifted to hospital so far."
Heavy contingents of police and FC have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP to hear disqualification references against two PTI backed legislators on Oct 219 hours ago
-
CDA chairman confident about facilities at SCO venue9 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab briefed on initiatives for women's financial independence9 hours ago
-
Hyderabad: One Dead, Five Injured in Kacha Qila Wall Collapse Near Maki Shah Shrine9 hours ago
-
IHC seeks progress on lawyer Panjotha’s recovery9 hours ago
-
Message from the Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazir Tarar on the International Day of the ..9 hours ago
-
Strict action against tax evaders from next month: Chairman FBR9 hours ago
-
Pakistan Saga IV art exhibit commences to portray natural beauty of country9 hours ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating four terrorists in Janikhel o ..9 hours ago
-
Chiniot gears up for anti-Polio campaign9 hours ago
-
IHC orders CDA to de-seal KP House, says lawful action can be taken on violation of lease agreement9 hours ago
-
Women’s socio-economic empowerment, access to WASH facilities interlinked: Romina Khurshid9 hours ago