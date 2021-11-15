UrduPoint.com

19 Mln Children To Be Covered During On-going Measles, Rubella Campaign: Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:35 PM

19 mln children to be covered during on-going Measles, Rubella campaign: Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday inaugurating Measles Rubella catch-up campaign said that 19 million children, aged between 9 months to 15 years, across the province would be vaccinated and simultaneously 8.2 million children under 5 years would be given polio drops

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday inaugurating Measles Rubella catch-up campaign said that 19 million children, aged between 9 months to 15 years, across the province would be vaccinated and simultaneously 8.2 million children under 5 years would be given polio drops.

The inauguration ceremony was organized at NJV (Narayan Jaganath Vaidiya) Government Higher Secondary school here, said a statement.

The programme was attended by Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, PD EPI Dr Irshad Memo.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Sindh said that it was his government's prime responsibility to safeguard the children and adult population of Sindh from deadly and communicable diseases.

"The health department through EPI Program has played a vital role in improving immunization services to prevent significant outbreaks," he said and added the nation-wide Measles Rubella Catch-Up Campaign has been starting and would continue till November 27.

Shah said that the health department with the support of the education department would cover more than 6.5 million children in approximately 71,856 both Public & Private sector Schools.

He announced that the remaining eligible children would be covered through fixed, out-reach and special mobile teams.

The chief minister requested the parents to cooperate with government/ health teams to vaccinate their eligible children against Measles & Rubella. "The Sindh government's efforts have resulted in zero cases of Polio since more than one year and our environmental samples have also come negative for the first time," he said and added this was a big achievement.

The chief minister lauded the support from communities and the media to purge the province from the crippling disease.

He said that "EPI program is offering free of cost immunization against 12 deadly diseases, and it should be our responsibility to protect our future generations,".

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the drive by witnessing the vaccination process and administered polio drops to the children.

Chief minister informed that he has directed provincial secretary health to resolve all the legal demands of the vaccinators currently protesting for acceptance of their demands.

Replying to a question, he said that a survey was being made to assess the losses of fire that broke out in Saddar Cooperative market.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Chief Minister Polio Education Mobile Saddar November Murad Ali Shah Market Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Monte ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Montenegro at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 minutes ago
 Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by st ..

Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by stringent legislation

12 minutes ago
 The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pr ..

The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G’s SUPERVOOC 2.0 Technol ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests named

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests named

36 minutes ago
 The talk show committee of the Arts Council of Pak ..

The talk show committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a mush ..

38 minutes ago
 OIC and Gulf Cooperation Council Sign an Executive ..

OIC and Gulf Cooperation Council Sign an Executive Cooperation Program

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.