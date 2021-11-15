19 mln children to be covered during on-going Measles, Rubella campaign: Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday inaugurating Measles Rubella catch-up campaign said that 19 million children, aged between 9 months to 15 years, across the province would be vaccinated and simultaneously 8.2 million children under 5 years would be given polio drops

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday inaugurating Measles Rubella catch-up campaign said that 19 million children, aged between 9 months to 15 years, across the province would be vaccinated and simultaneously 8.2 million children under 5 years would be given polio drops.

The inauguration ceremony was organized at NJV (Narayan Jaganath Vaidiya) Government Higher Secondary school here, said a statement.

The programme was attended by Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, PD EPI Dr Irshad Memo.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Sindh said that it was his government's prime responsibility to safeguard the children and adult population of Sindh from deadly and communicable diseases.

"The health department through EPI Program has played a vital role in improving immunization services to prevent significant outbreaks," he said and added the nation-wide Measles Rubella Catch-Up Campaign has been starting and would continue till November 27.

Shah said that the health department with the support of the education department would cover more than 6.5 million children in approximately 71,856 both Public & Private sector Schools.

He announced that the remaining eligible children would be covered through fixed, out-reach and special mobile teams.

The chief minister requested the parents to cooperate with government/ health teams to vaccinate their eligible children against Measles & Rubella. "The Sindh government's efforts have resulted in zero cases of Polio since more than one year and our environmental samples have also come negative for the first time," he said and added this was a big achievement.

The chief minister lauded the support from communities and the media to purge the province from the crippling disease.

He said that "EPI program is offering free of cost immunization against 12 deadly diseases, and it should be our responsibility to protect our future generations,".

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the drive by witnessing the vaccination process and administered polio drops to the children.

Chief minister informed that he has directed provincial secretary health to resolve all the legal demands of the vaccinators currently protesting for acceptance of their demands.

Replying to a question, he said that a survey was being made to assess the losses of fire that broke out in Saddar Cooperative market.