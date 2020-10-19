UrduPoint.com
19 More Corona Cases Reported In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

19 more corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :About 19 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15688 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 295973 people were screened for the virus till October 18, out of which 19 more were reported positive.

As many as 15330 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 148 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

