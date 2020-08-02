19 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :About 19 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan, taking the total confirmed patients to 11762 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell, Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 143889 people were screened for the virus till August 1, out of which 19 more were reported positive.

As many as 10136 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.