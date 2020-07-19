19 more COVID-19 cases reported in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Nineteen more COVID-19 cases were reported in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to media coordinator on coronavirus Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged to 11,424 in the province.

He said 123,287 people have been screened and 8,399 have been recovered while 131 people have been died so far due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.