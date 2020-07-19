UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 More COVID-19 Cases Reported In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

19 more COVID-19 cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Nineteen more COVID-19 cases were reported in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to media coordinator on coronavirus Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged to 11,424 in the province.

He said 123,287 people have been screened and 8,399 have been recovered while 131 people have been died so far due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Died Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

2 hours ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

2 hours ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

2 hours ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.