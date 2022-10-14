19 more COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :About 19 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday while the collective ratio of the positive cases was recorded at 0.4 per cent, and no death was reported due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 522,359 while the death toll so far had been 13,612.

The P&SHD confirmed that 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one each in Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan and Faisalabad district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 12,314,620 tests for COVID-19 so far while 507,125 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department has urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection, and they should cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Citizens above the age of five years must ensure vaccination against coronavirus. They should contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department said.