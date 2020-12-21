19 more COVID-19 deaths, 644 new cases reported in Sindh: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives overnight and 644 new cases emerged when 10,234 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.

He added that 19 more patients of coronavirus lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,352 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,234 samples were tested overnight which diagnosed 644 cases that came to 6.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,241,962 tests have been conducted against which 205,484 cases were detected, of them 88 percent or 181,602 patients have recovered, including 872 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 20,530 patients were under treatment, of them 19,707 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 810 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 708 patients was stated to be critical, including 89 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 644 new cases, 514 have been detected from Karachi, including 158 from East, 129 South, 114 Central, 48 Malir, 37 Korangi, and 28 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 23 cases, Thatta nine, Kambar eight, Khairpur and Tando Mohammad Khan seven each, Mirpurkhas and Naushehroferoze six each, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Larkana and Matiari five each, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Sukkur three, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar two each, kashmore and Sanghar one each.

The CM Sindh urged people of the province to follow SOPs issued by the government.