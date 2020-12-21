UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 More COVID-19 Deaths, 644 New Cases Reported In Sindh: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:50 PM

19 more COVID-19 deaths, 644 new cases reported in Sindh: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives overnight and 644 new cases emerged when 10,234 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.

He added that 19 more patients of coronavirus lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,352 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,234 samples were tested overnight which diagnosed 644 cases that came to 6.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,241,962 tests have been conducted against which 205,484 cases were detected, of them 88 percent or 181,602 patients have recovered, including 872 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 20,530 patients were under treatment, of them 19,707 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 810 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 708 patients was stated to be critical, including 89 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 644 new cases, 514 have been detected from Karachi, including 158 from East, 129 South, 114 Central, 48 Malir, 37 Korangi, and 28 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 23 cases, Thatta nine, Kambar eight, Khairpur and Tando Mohammad Khan seven each, Mirpurkhas and Naushehroferoze six each, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Larkana and Matiari five each, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Sukkur three, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar two each, kashmore and Sanghar one each.

The CM Sindh urged people of the province to follow SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Together For Peace

7 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific launches affordable COVID-19 testing ..

15 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, says Hareem Shah

19 minutes ago

Virus, wheat crisis mars household budgets: Mian Z ..

19 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.