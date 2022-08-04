19 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 19 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,260.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total number of infected cases included 43,680 from Rawalpindi and 3,580 from other districts. Among the new cases, ten arrived from Potohar town, six from Rawalpindi and one each from Taxila, Rawal Town and the Federal Capital area.

"Presently, 114 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 6,991,345 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,508 samples were collected, out of which 1,489 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.25 per cent.