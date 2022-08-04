UrduPoint.com

19 More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

19 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 19 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,260.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total number of infected cases included 43,680 from Rawalpindi and 3,580 from other districts. Among the new cases, ten arrived from Potohar town, six from Rawalpindi and one each from Taxila, Rawal Town and the Federal Capital area.

"Presently, 114 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 6,991,345 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,508 samples were collected, out of which 1,489 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.25 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for ..

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for winning CWG 2022 competition

15 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

26 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

39 minutes ago
 ECP all set to hold general elections as it finali ..

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constitue ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

2 hours ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.