19 More Die Of Coronavirus, 472 New Cases Reported In KP

Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed 19 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 472 new cases were reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Health Department here on Monday.

With 19 more deaths, the tally has climbed to 4963 while 472 new cases have reached total active cases to 7912 and overall cases to 161853.

During the same period 437 patients have also been recovered from Covid-19 reaching the total number of recovered persons to 148978 in the province.

A total of 8547 tests were conducted during last 24 hours.

