19 more die with COVID-19 in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 19 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 661.

A total of 1,035 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total count of the infected people in the province to 17,450, a private news channel quoting the statics released by the provincial health department reported.

As many as 3,849 active patients of the virus have recovered from the ailment so far including 219 new during the past 24 hours.