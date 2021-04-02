19 more died from corona in KP: Health Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Atleast 19 more people died due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Health Department KP confirmed here on Friday.

The official informed that with 19 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in the province has reached to 2382.

He said a total of 1156 cases of corona were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours which reached the number of corona cases to 89,255.

He said a total of 526 patients of Corona recovered in 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this total, the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 77,166.

He said only in Peshawar 503 new cases of corona were reported and now the number of corona cases in Peshawar has risen to 36,715 with 1272 people have died from corona in Peshawar,