UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 More Died From Corona In KP: Health Official

Faizan Hashmi 56 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:10 PM

19 more died from corona in KP: Health Official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Atleast 19 more people died due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Health Department KP confirmed here on Friday.

The official informed that with 19 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in the province has reached to 2382.

He said a total of 1156 cases of corona were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours which reached the number of corona cases to 89,255.

He said a total of 526 patients of Corona recovered in 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this total, the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 77,166.

He said only in Peshawar 503 new cases of corona were reported and now the number of corona cases in Peshawar has risen to 36,715 with 1272 people have died from corona in Peshawar,

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South America tightens restrictions, closes border ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on optimism over U.S. ec ..

4 minutes ago

Ethiopia risks lengthy stalemate in war-hit Tigray ..

4 minutes ago

China expects nearly 50 mln railway trips during u ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Gamaleya Institute Starts Pre-Clinical Tr ..

4 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announced to post ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.