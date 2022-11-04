19 more illegal marble factories sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has sealed 19 more marble factories during a crackdown on illegal marble factories in the district on Friday.

On the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, a joint team of the district administration comprising officers of district administration, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and local police carried out raids on illegal marble factories on Warsak Road and sealed 19 more units.

Few days back, the district administration had sealed 41 illegal marble factories.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan said that these factories were lacking filtration plants and were polluting the water of nullahs and were also affecting agricultural production.

Furthermore, the polluted water was also used to come out on roads and was creating hardships for both motorists and pedestrians.

He said that EPA had had issued several notices to them to follow the code of conduct and install water filtration plants, but they were paying no heed to them. He said that crackdown against illegal marble factories will continue and similar action would also be taken against more units also.