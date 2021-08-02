19 more Pakistanis languishing in Saudi jails to return home Tuesday: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has announced return of 19 more Pakistanis, imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, to home on early Tuesday.

In a tweet, he said the credit for release of Pakistanis, languishing in Saudi Jails, went to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who made special efforts in that regard.

He said those Pakistanis would arrive Lahore airport at 6 am on Tuesday, expressing hope that the returnees would spend a happy life with loved ones at home.

Last month, 63 Pakistani prisoners, recently released by Saudi Arabia, also returned country due to the prime minister's efforts.

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) spokesman has told APP that the sentence of 63 Pakistani prisoners, who were detained on minor drug related cases in Riyadh, waived off by Saudi authorities on orders of its King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and due to persistent efforts of Pakistan Mission, Riyadh, Ministries of Foreign Affairs and OPHRD, and others.