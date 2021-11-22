19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 19 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28960 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 28960 COVID-19 cases, 28023 have so far been recovered while 608 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached 329, of which 296 are isolated at homes while the rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 867 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 19 cases were reported as positive with 2 percent positivity rate.

