19 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:30 PM

19 more tested COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad on Wednesday rose to 235 with the detection of 19 new positive cases during last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the Sindh Health Department, out of 235 confirmed coronavirus cases, 158 were the members of the Tableeghi Jamaat and 71 were of local transmission.

Of these 235 confirmed cases, 140 patients have so far recovered and three patients lost their lives whle 92 patients are under treatment at the isolation wards set up at different hospitals of the city.

