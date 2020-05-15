19 more tested positive for coronavirus in GB

(@FahadShabbir)

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :As many as 19 more cases were tested positive for the coronavirus in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) during the last 24 hours, rising the total number of COVID-19 patients to 501, with 158 active ones on Friday.

According to a GB Health Department official, total 6,573 tests were conducted, out of which 5,745 found negative while the results of 284 results were awaited.

About 339 corona patients had recovered and four died, the official said, adding in Ghangche district, out of 94 suspected persons 45 were discharged from the quarantine centres, while the samples of the rest were being sent to the lab for test.

He said Gilgit district was on the top with 65 patients, followed by Astore 61, Diamar 10, Shiger, Skardu and Ghangche 4 each, Ghazar 7, Hunza 2 and Nagar 1.

The Gb law enforcement agencies strictly implemented the lockdown as Friday prayers in mosques were offered on limited scale according to the laid down standard operating procedures.