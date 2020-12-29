19 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

About 19 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18118 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :About 19 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18118 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 450065 people were screened for the virus till December 29 out of which 19 more were reported positive.

As many as 17683 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 182 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.