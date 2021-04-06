UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 More Tested, Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:27 AM

19 more tested, positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 19 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12400 in Hyderabad district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12400 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 12400 COVID-19 cases, 11691 have so far been recovered while 285 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 424, of them 397 are isolated at homes while 23 are admitted in the isolation ward of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad.

According to the district focal person, 107 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them, 19 cases have been reported as positive with 18% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 146422 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them, 12400 cases were reported positive.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

46 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

46 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s visionary leadership outlines path for ..

46 minutes ago

Mozambicans Take Shelter at UN Camp in Pemba After ..

4 minutes ago

Adviser pays visit, checks public service delivery ..

4 minutes ago

UN Sees Jordan's Stability 'Critically Important' ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.