19 more tested, positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12400 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 12400 COVID-19 cases, 11691 have so far been recovered while 285 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 424, of them 397 are isolated at homes while 23 are admitted in the isolation ward of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad.

According to the district focal person, 107 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them, 19 cases have been reported as positive with 18% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report, total 146422 tests have so far been conducted in the district, of them, 12400 cases were reported positive.