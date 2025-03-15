19 nabbed over law breaking

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Sargodha police, after following the vision of District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf (say no to crime), on Saturday launched a massive crackdown against law violators across the District.

Police in comprehensive crackdown raided at different localities and nabbed Bilal, Ashraf, Majeed,khaleel, Abdul Rehman, Ramzan, Shoaib, Ghulam Rasool, Naveed, Amjed and Saeed, Hashmat and others besides recovering of kilogram of hashish,1-kg of opium, huge quantity of ice, one working distillery, 04 pistols, 02 guns, 98 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.

Further investigation was underway.