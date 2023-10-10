19 new cases take tally of dengue patients to 448 in KP: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A weekly report issued by the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday said the number of people affected by the dengue virus has reached to 448 in the province.

According to the report, the highest number of 94 dengue cases were reported from Peshawar, followed by 66 in Swabi. 45 In Mardan while from Charsadda, 37 and from Battagram 31 cases were reported.

The report further informed that from Malakand, 23 dengue cases, from Haripur, 20 cases, from Kohat and Bajaur each 17 cases and from Mansehra 16 cases of dengue fever were reported. From Dera Ismail Khan, 13 such cases were reported, while from Nowshera 12 cases, from Abbottabad 10 cases and from Chitral Lower, 8 dengue fever cases were reported.

Likewise, it said from Bannu district 7 dengue cases were reported, while from Lakki Marwat 9 cases, from Swat 6 cases, from Dir Upper and Hangu 4 cases each, from Dir Lower 3 dengue cases and from Khyber and Karak districts, each 2 cases were reported. In Kolai Palus and Torghar each 1 case was reported.

During the last week, the report said from Peshawar 7 new cases were reported while from Swabi,3 cases, from Lakki Marwat 3 cases, from Malakand and Kohat 2 cases and from Kolai Palus one new case was reported.