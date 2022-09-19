UrduPoint.com

19 New Corona Cases Reported In Pb

19 new corona cases reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad on Monday said that 19 new corona virus cases were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 8 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 4 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Rawalpindi, one each in Sahiwal, Kasur, Chakwal and Gujrat.

The secretary said total cases were recorded at 521,997 while recoveries stood at 506,310. He said that the health department conducted 6234 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 12,014,054 tests had been conducted so far.

He said that one death was reported from Faisalabad during the last 24 hours, whereas the death toll was 13,610.

The secretary said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province was recorded as 0.3 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 0.5 per cent, Bahawalpur 6.5 per cent and Rawalpindi 0.2 percent.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people above 5 years of age should get themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

