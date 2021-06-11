19 new COVID-19 cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 19 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with three belonged to Rawal Town, seven from Potohar town, four from Rawalpindi cantt, three Taxila and two from Federal capital.

"Presently 48 Corona virus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 10 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,8 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,14 in Institute of Urology and 16 in Fauji Foundation Hospital".

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center, results of 781 people were awaited while 187,770 were declared negative.

So far 211,966 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the health facilities, out of which 26,578 cases were tested positive including 24,536 from Rawalpindi and 2042 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment and 25,282 discharged after recovery.

District Health Authority updated that so far 489,276 people including 28,470 health workers and 460,806 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal corona-virus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said only one patients has died due to this deadly disease in the last 24 hours.