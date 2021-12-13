UrduPoint.com

19 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

19 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 19 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 13 cases were reported in Lahore, one each in Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sargodha and Sheikhupura.

The secretary said that so far this year, 157 deaths due to dengue fever had been reported in Punjab. He said that 26,021 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province while 18,367 were reported in Lahore.

He said a total of 291 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 218 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 73 patients were in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 288,780 indoor locations and 72,072 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 112 locations. In Lahore 44,589 indoor places and 6,522 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 104 positive containers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Kasur Sargodha Gujranwala Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar From

Recent Stories

TECNO collaborates with Daraz 12.12 sale to Launch ..

TECNO collaborates with Daraz 12.12 sale to Launch the all-new Spark 8 Pro

6 minutes ago
 UN presents special award to UAE for its role in g ..

UN presents special award to UAE for its role in government modernisation

11 minutes ago
 UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to est ..

UVAS signs MoU with KP Livestock Department to establish Veterinary University a ..

20 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with M ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets with Maldives Defence Minister

26 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in wome ..

Sheikha Fatima the most influential figure in women’s rights of all time: Nahy ..

26 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contrac ..

UK Prime Minister Says 1 Person Died After Contracting of Omicron COVID Strain - ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.