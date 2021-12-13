19 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 19 confirmed cases of dengue were reported from across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 13 cases were reported in Lahore, one each in Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sargodha and Sheikhupura.

The secretary said that so far this year, 157 deaths due to dengue fever had been reported in Punjab. He said that 26,021 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province while 18,367 were reported in Lahore.

He said a total of 291 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab out of which 218 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 73 patients were in other districts of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 288,780 indoor locations and 72,072 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed at 112 locations. In Lahore 44,589 indoor places and 6,522 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 104 positive containers were destroyed.