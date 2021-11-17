UrduPoint.com

19 New Dengue Cases Surfaced At Rawalpindi's Hospitals In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:35 PM

As many as 19 more dengue cases arrived in the three public sector hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 3299

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more dengue cases arrived in the three public sector hospitals of the Rawalpindi city during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 3299.

This was stated by District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, here Wednesday.

He said that among the new cases, the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) had registered 11, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)three, while five were registered with Holy Family Hospital (HFH)in 24 hours.

"This year, around 3299 dengue cases were brought to the allied hospitals of the city, who were provided with the required treatment and 3194 discharged after recovery, including 1903 from HFH,519 DHQ and 877 from BBH," he added.

Dr Sajjad informed that 39 patients were under treatment in HFH, out of which 28 were positive,21 positive out of 34 in BBH and 25 confirmed cases out of the total 37 admitted in DHQ hospital.

The health officer informed around five patients were in a critical position at HFH and three at BBH.

He added that there were 304 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 175 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 60 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 110 were occupied yet.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases had dropped considerably with weather conditions., however, he asked the residents to be careful as dengue larvae breeding can occur inside the houses because of the temperature suitable for its survival.

