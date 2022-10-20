UrduPoint.com

19 Nutrition Stabilization Centers To Be Established In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) will continue to support the Sindh health department for controlling spread of malaria, water borne disease and to establish 19 Nutrition Stabilization Centers (NSC) to mitigate the effects of malnourishment in children.

According to an official of WHO, 2,000 health facilities have been damaged in Sindh due to recent flood which was 12 percent of total health facilities in the country.

He said WHO was supporting floods relief operations in Sindh and gave 30 vehicles to provide medical facilities and 13 boats to reach areas still under water.

He said World Health Organization is supporting health service deliveries in Sindh flood affected areas by providing essential medicines, medical equipment and supplies, nutritional supplements as well as renovating and refurbishing damages health infrastructure in the province, coordinating closely with the department of Health.

He said that the floods and rain emergency has caused widespread losses to the lives and property and the most affected area was health infrastructure.

He said the WHO also handed over essential medicines and supplies to the Sindh health department in WHO Sukkur hub.

He said WHO was playing active role in relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood affected people in Sindh and added that with the support of WHO, the Sindh health department has been able to establish many health camps and reached areas and people still under water.

He said the health department has established camps to cater to over 10 million affected people in the province with the support from WHO.

THQ hospital Rohri was also given essential equipment for the labor room and gyne ward, and essential medicines and nutritional supplements were provided to Sheikh Zaid Women and Children Hospital Larkana.

