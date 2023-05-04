(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A total of 19 officers of Attock Police were promoted to the next ranks on Thursday, seven assistant sub-inspectors of Attock Police were promoted to sub-inspectors, 14 head constables were promoted to assistant sub-inspectors and 5 constables were promoted to head constables.

On this occasion, DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan and SP Investigation Attock Jawaria Muhammad Jameel DPO congratulated all the promoted police officers and asked them to perform their duty with honesty and dedication. He advised the newly promoted officers to provide justice and ease to the people, he added.