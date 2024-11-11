19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 outlaws involved in different criminal activities recovered drugs and liquor from their possessions on Monday.

A police spokesperson said that, the ICT Police Karachi Company, Sumbal, Khanna, Kirpa and Nilore police stations team took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and having illegal weapons.

He said police team also arrested the accused namely Umar Patras, Jameel, Hussain, Miraj, Sohail Mehmood and Jawad Rahim and recovered 4320 gram heroin and huge amount of liquor from their possession.

Similarly the Secretariat, Noon, Khanna, Humak, Bani Gala, and Nilore police stations team also arrested nine accused namely Abbas, Shabbir, Faisal, Faraz, Naveed, Asif, Shahryar, Manan and Ehtisham and recovered 03 rifles, 05 pistols and one 12 bore gun from their possession.

Moreover, 04 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operations Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.