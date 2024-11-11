19 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs & Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:02 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 outlaws involved in different criminal activities recovered drugs and liquor from their possessions on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 outlaws involved in different criminal activities recovered drugs and liquor from their possessions on Monday.
A police spokesperson said that, the ICT Police Karachi Company, Sumbal, Khanna, Kirpa and Nilore police stations team took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and having illegal weapons.
He said police team also arrested the accused namely Umar Patras, Jameel, Hussain, Miraj, Sohail Mehmood and Jawad Rahim and recovered 4320 gram heroin and huge amount of liquor from their possession.
Similarly the Secretariat, Noon, Khanna, Humak, Bani Gala, and Nilore police stations team also arrested nine accused namely Abbas, Shabbir, Faisal, Faraz, Naveed, Asif, Shahryar, Manan and Ehtisham and recovered 03 rifles, 05 pistols and one 12 bore gun from their possession.
Moreover, 04 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operations Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
Recent Stories
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens
High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah
Acting Indonesian envoys offers Pakistan to invest in various sectors
KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledging billions to aid Palestine, ..
Putin win in Ukraine 'no victory' for Trump: EU's top diplomat
ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe
Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau presidential vote
Matches between celebrities promote harmony: Governor Kundi
Engineers role in national economy highlighted
Situation of dengue reviewed
577 schemes under completion in Bahawalpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat11 minutes ago
-
ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens17 seconds ago
-
High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah18 seconds ago
-
ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe25 minutes ago
-
Matches between celebrities promote harmony: Governor Kundi25 minutes ago
-
Engineers role in national economy highlighted30 minutes ago
-
Situation of dengue reviewed30 minutes ago
-
577 schemes under completion in Bahawalpur9 minutes ago
-
Six kilns razed9 minutes ago
-
Dacoit injured in encounter with police9 minutes ago
-
NADRA's high fee for succession certificates reaches Punjab Assembly52 minutes ago
-
PHA reveals timeline to reopen parks amid smog battle1 hour ago