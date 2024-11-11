Open Menu

19 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs & Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 09:02 PM

19 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 outlaws involved in different criminal activities recovered drugs and liquor from their possessions on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 outlaws involved in different criminal activities recovered drugs and liquor from their possessions on Monday.

A police spokesperson said that, the ICT Police Karachi Company, Sumbal, Khanna, Kirpa and Nilore police stations team took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and having illegal weapons.

He said police team also arrested the accused namely Umar Patras, Jameel, Hussain, Miraj, Sohail Mehmood and Jawad Rahim and recovered 4320 gram heroin and huge amount of liquor from their possession.

Similarly the Secretariat, Noon, Khanna, Humak, Bani Gala, and Nilore police stations team also arrested nine accused namely Abbas, Shabbir, Faisal, Faraz, Naveed, Asif, Shahryar, Manan and Ehtisham and recovered 03 rifles, 05 pistols and one 12 bore gun from their possession.

Moreover, 04 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operations Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Arslan Company Bani Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes ..

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat

11 minutes ago
 ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over ..

ITP holds 785 road safety workshops, educates over 420,000 citizens

17 seconds ago
 High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited ..

High birth rate, migration affect Sindh's limited resources: Murad Shah

18 seconds ago
 Acting Indonesian envoys offers Pakistan to invest ..

Acting Indonesian envoys offers Pakistan to invest in various sectors

22 seconds ago
 KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledgi ..

KSA leads humanitarian, diplomatic efforts, pledging billions to aid Palestine, ..

12 minutes ago
 Putin win in Ukraine 'no victory' for Trump: EU's ..

Putin win in Ukraine 'no victory' for Trump: EU's top diplomat

24 seconds ago
ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe

ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe

25 minutes ago
 Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau president ..

Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau presidential vote

25 minutes ago
 Matches between celebrities promote harmony: Gover ..

Matches between celebrities promote harmony: Governor Kundi

25 minutes ago
 Engineers role in national economy highlighted

Engineers role in national economy highlighted

30 minutes ago
 Situation of dengue reviewed

Situation of dengue reviewed

30 minutes ago
 577 schemes under completion in Bahawalpur

577 schemes under completion in Bahawalpur

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan