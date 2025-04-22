Open Menu

19 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 09:38 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 outlaws involved in various criminal activities including drug peddling and illegal possession of weapons. A large quantity of drugs and arms was also recovered from their possession, on Tuesday

A public relations officer told APP that the Koshar, Karachi Company, Shams Colony, Noon, and Bara Kahu police teams conducted separate operations and took legal action against those involved in criminal activities.

Police teams arrested 15 suspects and recovered 776 grams of heroin and six pistols along with ammunition.

Cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.

He said that during an ongoing crackdown on court absconders and proclaimed offenders, four individuals wanted in cases of murder, attempted murder, and land grabbing were also apprehended.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police are committed to ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property, adding that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace in the Federal capital. "Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is our top priority," he added.

