19 outlaws arrested in Mianwali

Police arrested 19 accused including four proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, narcotics and cash from their possession

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested 19 accused including four proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, narcotics and cash from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that the teams of Piplan, Chakrala, Mouchh and Dawood Khel conducted raids at the various of their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused including four proclaimed offenders and recovered seven pistols 30 bore,a rifle 7 mm,a gun 12 bore and 2.

5 kg hashish from them.

Makarwal police also arrested five gamblers and recovered cash amounting to Rs 22510 from them.

They were-- Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Naeem, Abdul Manan and Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Usman, Sarfraz, Muhammad Afzal, Jamshed Khan, Sami Ullah, Saif Ullah, Zaka Ullah, Irshad Ahmad and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.