SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 19 proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in robber, cattle theft and other heinous crimes.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested outlaws identified as Haseeb,Amir, Tahir, Wajid, Kaleem, Saleem, Nouman, Sohail, Khaleel, Anjum, Taimoor andothers from various parts of the city.