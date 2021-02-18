UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Outlaws Held, Contraband Recovered In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:21 PM

19 outlaws held, contraband recovered in faisalabad

Police claimed on Thursday arrested 19 outlaws and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday arrested 19 outlaws and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 6 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 Kg hashish and 190 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 6 gamblers with Rs 5,420. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 4 accused and recovered 1 pistol, 1 revolver, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs From

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

26 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

1 minute ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

1 minute ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

1 minute ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

1 minute ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.