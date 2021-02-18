19 Outlaws Held, Contraband Recovered In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:21 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday arrested 19 outlaws and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 6 drug pushers and recovered 1.
7 Kg hashish and 190 liter liquor from their possession.
The police also held 6 gamblers with Rs 5,420. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 4 accused and recovered 1 pistol, 1 revolver, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.
Further investigation was underway.