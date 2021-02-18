19 outlaws held, contraband recovered in faisalabad

Police claimed on Thursday arrested 19 outlaws and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday arrested 19 outlaws and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 6 drug pushers and recovered 1.

7 Kg hashish and 190 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 6 gamblers with Rs 5,420. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 4 accused and recovered 1 pistol, 1 revolver, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.