19 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Phulgran and Shahzad Town police station teams have apprehended seven accused involved in various criminal activities.

An official told APP on Wednesday that police teams also recovered 274 grams of Ice, 48 wine bottles and a pistol with ammunition from their possessions. Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Additionally, during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams took 12 criminals into custody.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

Islamabad Police is committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring peace and protecting citizens remains its top priority.

