UrduPoint.com

19 Outlaws Held During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

19 outlaws held during search operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested 19 alleged outlaws and recovered arms, drugs during search operations, on Saturday.

According to police sources, officials of Special Branch along with Elite Force and Punjab Police searched 500 houses and conducted biometrics of 600 persons.

During the search operation, the police arrested 19 outlaws and recovered arms (two pistols, four repeaters) and 2,080 grams of charas and 635 liters of wine from their possession.

According to DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah, the police were committed to maintain and promote peace across the district. The anti-social elements should be dealt strictly, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punja ..

Syed Bilal Haider assumes charge as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board

1 hour ago
 Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

Anushka shares Kohli's pictures on his birthday

1 hour ago
 Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action ..

Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to take legal action against Imran Khan: Sources

2 hours ago
 Azam Swati' video crying during press conference g ..

Azam Swati' video crying during press conference goes viral

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood rel ..

UVAS holds acknowledgement ceremony four flood relief volunteer teams who perfor ..

3 hours ago
 Worrisome to link the names of top military office ..

Worrisome to link the names of top military officers to the Long March attack wi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.