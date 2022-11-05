19 outlaws held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested 19 alleged outlaws and recovered arms, drugs during search operations, on Saturday.

According to police sources, officials of Special Branch along with Elite Force and Punjab Police searched 500 houses and conducted biometrics of 600 persons.

During the search operation, the police arrested 19 outlaws and recovered arms (two pistols, four repeaters) and 2,080 grams of charas and 635 liters of wine from their possession.

According to DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah, the police were committed to maintain and promote peace across the district. The anti-social elements should be dealt strictly, he concluded.