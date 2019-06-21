19 outlaws held; narcotics and weapons recovered in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police on Friday arrested 19 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered wine, hashish, heroin, cash, and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Aabpara police recovered two guns along with ammunition from the possession of Haq Nawaz and Arshad Khan.

Tarnol Police team arrested two persons namely Umer Khan and Farzana Nadeem involved in immoral activities and recovered two wine bottles from their possession while police also arrested another accused Arshad Khan for having 400 gram heroin.

Shalimar police arrested Asif and Rehan and recovered six cans of beer and one wine bottle from their possession. Police also arrested another accused Haseeb Iqbal and recovered 300 gram hashish from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Abid Khan and Yousuf and recovered 600 gram heroin from their possession.

Koral police arrested Qasim Abbasi and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while police team arrested an accused Shafi impersonating himself as a policeman. Another accused Furqan Ali was held for having 210 gram hashish.

Loi Bher police arrested Kashif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Karachi Company police arrested Imran and recovered one 30 bore pistols along with ammunition.

Noon police arrested Waseem Saleem involved in selling petroleum products illegally while Shams Colony police arrested Mir Vais and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shehzad Town police arrested Raifque involved in pick-pocketing and recovered cash, and valuables from him. Khana police arrested Siddique Shah and recovered 125 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.