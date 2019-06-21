UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Outlaws Held; Narcotics And Weapons Recovered In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:50 PM

19 outlaws held; narcotics and weapons recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Police on Friday arrested 19 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered wine, hashish, heroin, cash, and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police on Friday arrested 19 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered wine, hashish, heroin, cash, and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Aabpara police recovered two guns along with ammunition from the possession of Haq Nawaz and Arshad Khan.

Tarnol Police team arrested two persons namely Umer Khan and Farzana Nadeem involved in immoral activities and recovered two wine bottles from their possession while police also arrested another accused Arshad Khan for having 400 gram heroin.

Shalimar police arrested Asif and Rehan and recovered six cans of beer and one wine bottle from their possession. Police also arrested another accused Haseeb Iqbal and recovered 300 gram hashish from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Abid Khan and Yousuf and recovered 600 gram heroin from their possession.

Koral police arrested Qasim Abbasi and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while police team arrested an accused Shafi impersonating himself as a policeman. Another accused Furqan Ali was held for having 210 gram hashish.

Loi Bher police arrested Kashif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Karachi Company police arrested Imran and recovered one 30 bore pistols along with ammunition.

Noon police arrested Waseem Saleem involved in selling petroleum products illegally while Shams Colony police arrested Mir Vais and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Shehzad Town police arrested Raifque involved in pick-pocketing and recovered cash, and valuables from him. Khana police arrested Siddique Shah and recovered 125 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Company From

Recent Stories

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

7 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

4 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

7 minutes ago

China Urges Iran, US to Show Reason, Restraint Aft ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Concerned About US-Financed Biological Labs ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Sakhalin 2 LNG Production Returns to Norm ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.