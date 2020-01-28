19 outlaws including 6 proclaimed offenders held in Islamabad

Different police stations of the federal capital has arrested 19 outlaws including six proclaimed offenders and recovered a snatched motorbike, 08 mobile phones, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman Tuesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Different police stations of the Federal capital has arrested 19 outlaws including six proclaimed offenders and recovered a snatched motorbike, 08 mobile phones, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman Tuesday said.

The police has enhanced vigilance across the city following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

The SP ( Saddar) Omer Khan constituted a police team under the supervision of SDPO Shalimar Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Ramna police station, Sub-Inspector Habib-Ur-Rehman and ASI Muhammad Akram.

The team succeeded to nab a person involved in various robbery incidents and were identified as Hamad Ali Alias Mada s/o Khan Dad resident of Mara Akoo Islamabad..

Police team recovered eight snatched mobile phones, motorbike and weapons from them.

Aabpara police arrested accused Afnan Khan and recovered 10 liters wine from him. Bhara Kahu police apprehended two accused namely Yousaf and Mavia and recovered stolen bike from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested 03 bootleggers Muhammad Yaqoob, Abu Bakar and Muhammad Junaid and recovered 08 bottles wine from their possession.

CIA police arrested two accused Munwar Abbas and Arbaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol and dagger from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused Jhenzaib and recovered 175 gram heroine from him.

Cases against all arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said these social evils would be curbed and those backing them would be dealt with iron hands.