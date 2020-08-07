19 outlaws including six absconders held, cash and weapons recovered

The police arrested 19 outlaws including six absconders from various areas of the city and recovered cash, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested 19 outlaws including six absconders from various areas of the city and recovered cash, narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested two accused Majid and Rafique and recovered 120 gram hashish and 12 wine bottles from their possession respectively. Bhara Kahu police arrested Mubashir, Shakir, Hasnain Ishtaiq and recovered two 30 bore pistols and one 12 bore gun from their possession.

Golar police arrested an afghan national Bismallah Jan residing illegally in the country.

Shams colony police arrested two accused Ishfaq and Ali and recovered 144 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Khanna police arrested four accused Adil, Raheel Masih, Irfan Masih and Shahron and recovered three 30 bore pistols and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Lohibher police arrested a fraudster identified as Ali and recovered cash Rs 30,000 from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway.

During special checking in the whole city, the police nabbed six proclaimed offenders.